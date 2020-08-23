Previous
Spotted Turtle Dove by hrs
Spotted Turtle Dove

Although these are an introduced species..they are really interesting to find
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Helen Sanderson

@hrs
Helen Sanderson
Diana ace
Nicely framed.
August 24th, 2020  
