Scarlet Honeyeater singing by hrs
Photo 1289

Scarlet Honeyeater singing

I have found these birds so hard to see...you can hear them easily as their call is distinctive..but they are very small and they hide! This morning this Scarlet Honeyeater was so busy singing he forgot to hide!
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Helen Sanderson

@hrs
I began my 365 journey in February 2016 when I was living on the beautiful Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. Mid 2018 I moved...
Jennifer Eurell
Aren't they beautiful? We had them in Mapleton for one season - apparently it was very dry inland so they went east looking for food, but haven't seen them since.
August 15th, 2021  
Lee-Ann
Stunning bird
August 15th, 2021  
