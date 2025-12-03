Sign up
100 / 365
installation by Chiharu Shiota
I love the large scale art works by this Japanese artist. This piece I saw in South Australia at the State Gallery where we were there earlier this year. The Poinciana trees...with their vibrant red colour, always remind me of Chiharu Shiota's work.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Helen Sanderson
@hrs
I began my 365 journey in February 2016 when I was living on the beautiful Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. Mid 2018 I moved...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th August 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
