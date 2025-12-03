Previous
installation by Chiharu Shiota by hrs
installation by Chiharu Shiota

I love the large scale art works by this Japanese artist. This piece I saw in South Australia at the State Gallery where we were there earlier this year. The Poinciana trees...with their vibrant red colour, always remind me of Chiharu Shiota's work.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Helen Sanderson

@hrs
I began my 365 journey in February 2016 when I was living on the beautiful Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. Mid 2018 I moved...
