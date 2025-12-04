Previous
Poinciana tree in full bloom by hrs
Poinciana tree in full bloom

Poinciana tree in the grounds of the Maritime Museum, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. It's been a very good blooming year for our flowering trees.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Helen Sanderson

@hrs
I began my 365 journey in February 2016 when I was living on the beautiful Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. Mid 2018 I moved...
29% complete

