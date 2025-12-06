Previous
Twelve giant elves invade Southbank, Christmas 2025 by hrs
103 / 365

Twelve giant elves invade Southbank, Christmas 2025

This is one of the elves...Skipper...in cricket gear, to reflect the Ashes cricket test season in Australia currently. Australia are two up in a series of five test matches.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Helen Sanderson

Photo Details

