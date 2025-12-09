Previous
Southbank, Brisbane by hrs
Southbank, Brisbane

Looking up to see one of the old original sculptures from Expo '88 now installed in Southbank, which is on the site of the original Expo '88.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Helen Sanderson

I began my 365 journey in February 2016 when I was living on the beautiful Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. Mid 2018 I moved...
29% complete

Photo Details

