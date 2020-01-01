Previous
goodbye christmas by hubbardandrew
1 / 365

goodbye christmas

I always take down the tree on New Year's Day. One decoration left to remove and then it all gets stored away for another year
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Andrew n hubbard

@hubbardandrew
