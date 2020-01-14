Previous
a change from the usual sandwich by hubbardandrew
a change from the usual sandwich

Was lucky enough to have lunch in one of the city livery halls today
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Andrew n hubbard

@hubbardandrew
