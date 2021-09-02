Previous
Free COVID 19 Testing

It's become part of the routine, taking a test twice a week. It's free, and it doesn't take long so I'll keep doing it. Double jabbed but it's still worth doing to protect family, friends and colleagues.
2nd September 2021

Nathan Davis

@hubertrex
