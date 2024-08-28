Previous
Birch Tree by huger
24 / 365

Birch Tree

Birch trrees are not known for strength, this one came down in our last snow storm. It's still alive.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Huger

@huger
Retired, my wife talked me into doing this. I don"t have any editing proigrams, so what you see is what you get.
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise