Texture Splash

As is tradition, the OH & I spent New Year's Eve day watching the final of the Spengler Cup and then had a play with the drip rig.Back to the Sony a6300 this year (though we did experiment with the RX100 to try get more DoF - it sort-of worked). We got lots of fun splashes but no real stand out this time. Much editing and debating about which pic looked "most in focus"... but I'm done now. In the spirit of most of my 2019 shots, it'll have to do. ;)Anyway - as always - here's a big thank you to everyone who has viewed, commented or otherwise endured my pictures in 2019. It's very much appreciated.Hope everyone has a happy & prosperous 2020.Happy New Year!For anyone interested, here's our previous New Year's Eve attempts: