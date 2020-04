Pink Bubbles

Noticed the bottle of face wash was full of bubbles and thought, "there's a shot in there". :)



Was a bit tricky shooting through curved plastic - it has some weird surface distortions through a macro lens too. Did my best to clone out the mould seam. Still, it's kinda cheerful - and it's not green.

A houseful of lighting gear, and this is lit by balancing it on the torch light of my iPhone...