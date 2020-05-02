Previous
Bugbear Sculpt by humphreyhippo
123 / 365

Bugbear Sculpt

Spent the afternoon trying to sculpt a bugbear.
I'd class this is a 'work in progress' except I'm not sure I'll pick it up again as I'm not happy with the basic facial structure.

The render is using Jama Jurabaev's realistic clay shaders again. They really do hide a multitude of sins. :)
2nd May 2020

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
33% complete

Photo Details

