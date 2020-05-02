Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
123 / 365
Bugbear Sculpt
Spent the afternoon trying to sculpt a
bugbear
.
I'd class this is a 'work in progress' except I'm not sure I'll pick it up again as I'm not happy with the basic facial structure.
The render is using
Jama Jurabaev
's realistic clay shaders again. They really do hide a multitude of sins. :)
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my calendars are now locked...
3045
photos
136
followers
39
following
33% complete
View this month »
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2020
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blender
,
3d render
,
b3d
,
digital sculpting
,
bugbear
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close