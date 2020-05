Another Moon Shot

Noticed the moon hanging low over the rooftops when we were going to bed. I took a few shots out of the window and tried some video. The video didn't really work - I need to try again with it shooting 4k - but the still images stacked pretty well. This has been through lots of software! PIPP to align, AutoStakkert 3 to stack, Registax to sharpen and finally a few tweaks & crop in Lightroom.