Wonder Woman by humphreyhippo
Wonder Woman

Today's July Words prompt is Wow!!... which I originally read as 'World of Warcraft'. ;)

Hopefully, a form of normal service resumes tomorrow. I've finished the Blender project I've been spending the last two months working on, so I will get a few shots out of that at least. :)

Can't believe it's already the end of July. This year is just slipping away with no memorable markers to anchor it.

With thanks to Wendy @farmreporter for compiling the word list for July. :)
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Humphrey Hippo

**On a creativity break - filling the days with shots from my OH's minifig collection** :) A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still...
