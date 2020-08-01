Little Purple Corvette

So this is what I've spent the last two months working on.
I've been following a course I bought years ago from CG Masters about modelling a Corvette Stingray in Blender. The course is in the old version of Blender, but I was still able to follow along easily enough.
Not entirely happy with all of it, but have reached the 'sick of the sight of it' stage. That said, expect to see more renders of this. There are lots of details I'd like to capture for posterity.
And yes, Corvettes should be yellow in my opinion, but I couldn't not make the first one purple, could I? ;)