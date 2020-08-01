Previous
Little Purple Corvette by humphreyhippo
214 / 365

Little Purple Corvette

So this is what I've spent the last two months working on.
I've been following a course I bought years ago from CG Masters about modelling a Corvette Stingray in Blender. The course is in the old version of Blender, but I was still able to follow along easily enough.

Not entirely happy with all of it, but have reached the 'sick of the sight of it' stage. That said, expect to see more renders of this. There are lots of details I'd like to capture for posterity.

And yes, Corvettes should be yellow in my opinion, but I couldn't not make the first one purple, could I? ;)

There's a big version on SmugMug for anyone interested.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Humphrey Hippo

Photo Details

☠northy ace
So... when I look at photos in car magazines... are they real? You’re causing me to doubt my sanity! This is really well done!
August 1st, 2020  
Humphrey Hippo ace
@northy In a significant number of adverts, no they're not. ;)
August 1st, 2020  
