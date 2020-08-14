Bit of a cheat in several ways - I actually finished messing with this just before midnight last night, and it's not even my model, but I'm pleased with the result so here it is.
I realised that whilst I understand how Substance Painter works (it's so like Photoshop!), I need to go through a few examples to actually get up to speed, so last night I had a go at CG Master's Texturing a Combat Knife tutorial. I used their knife model so I could focus on learning Substance Painter. It was a worthwhile exercise. I think I'll do a couple of others on Lynda.com too before circling back to the space hippo.