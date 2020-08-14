Previous
Combat Knife by humphreyhippo
227 / 365

Combat Knife

Bit of a cheat in several ways - I actually finished messing with this just before midnight last night, and it's not even my model, but I'm pleased with the result so here it is.

I realised that whilst I understand how Substance Painter works (it's so like Photoshop!), I need to go through a few examples to actually get up to speed, so last night I had a go at CG Master's Texturing a Combat Knife tutorial. I used their knife model so I could focus on learning Substance Painter. It was a worthwhile exercise. I think I'll do a couple of others on Lynda.com too before circling back to the space hippo.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my calendars are now locked...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

It does look real... although I feel it needs to look more worn to be truly believable 🙃
August 14th, 2020  
@northy Ha! He dialled back all the extra grunge at the end of the tutorial is it really did look a bit mad. :)
August 14th, 2020  
