Previous
Next
Space Blend by humphreyhippo
245 / 365

Space Blend

Well, the world of fail continues...

Wasn't sure whether to keep going, but I've spent two days trying to get a video working so I'm posting it. It does mean I don't really have anything for the 1st - despite staying up until 2am - so here's a stack of all the fails. ;)
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise