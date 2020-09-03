Previous
247 / 365

Instancing Loop

Right-click to loop on YouTube. ;)


Following another one of Midge Sinnaeve's Weird Sh!t Tutorials: https://youtu.be/cb7M72_a2ko

A little test loop to make sure I followed his logic.
The YouTube clip is the loop x 3.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
67% complete

Photo Details

