247 / 365
Instancing Loop
Right-click to loop on YouTube. ;)
Following another one of Midge Sinnaeve's Weird Sh!t Tutorials:
https://youtu.be/cb7M72_a2ko
A little test loop to make sure I followed his logic.
The YouTube clip is the loop x 3.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
3169
photos
128
followers
37
following
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Tags
blender
loop
animation
not a photograph
b3d
