Pines

Whilst very, very, very bored on a completely pointless four-hour conference call, I started going through old Blender add-ons to see if they still worked in v2.90 or if they had new updates.

Many Blendermarket sales ago, I bought the first iteration of "Botaniq" - and then forgot about it. I discovered today that it has... rather moved on. It's now $90 and has so many trees and plants in it - all of which I get access to from my original purchase. Result!

Had a play with some of the pine trees, combining them with the grass and debris bits from Graswald.

I'm finding 2.90 not terribly stable - and it keeps deactivating my graphics cards which makes rendering interesting...