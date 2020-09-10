This is a combination result!-fail.
We realised the sky was clearing up last night so I wanted to have a quick go with the light pollution filter... and it kept clearing up, so we had a proper attempt at aligning the star tracker (which took ages) and then tried to find the Veil Nebula which was slightly problematic being we couldn't see half the stars in Cygnus, but got there in the end.
It was too late by that stage of course, but we did get a handful of 2 min subs. Everything is still too red and there isn't enough data to get anything like a real image, but I was still thrilled to see the nebula on the back of the camera. We got some of the blue and some detail.