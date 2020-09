Diary shot alert!I've been reading an article on LonelySpeck about choosing the best ISO for astrophotography . It's pretty interesting and a bit counter-intuitive - and is probably of interest to anyone who shoots in low light.I tried the ISO Invariance Tests the author suggests on the two cameras I'm most likely to use for astro. The results were instructive if not very pretty. ;)Not sure you can see at 365-scale, but the ISO 100 & 200 do not come out of this well on the Canon! The Sony is - as expected - ISO invariant, and we couldn't really see much difference until the colours fall off a cliff at ISO 25600.The full res versions are on Smugmug in the unlikely event anyone else bar me is interested - Canon 1200D