I've been reading an article on LonelySpeck about choosing the best ISO for astrophotography. It's pretty interesting and a bit counter-intuitive - and is probably of interest to anyone who shoots in low light.
I tried the ISO Invariance Tests the author suggests on the two cameras I'm most likely to use for astro. The results were instructive if not very pretty. ;)
Not sure you can see at 365-scale, but the ISO 100 & 200 do not come out of this well on the Canon! The Sony is - as expected - ISO invariant, and we couldn't really see much difference until the colours fall off a cliff at ISO 25600.
The full res versions are on Smugmug in the unlikely event anyone else bar me is interested - Canon 1200D, Sony a6300.