260 / 365
Cantaloupe
I really can't abide the smell of these things, but the other half likes them.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3182
photos
128
followers
38
following
1
2020
ILCE-6300
16th September 2020 2:05pm
melon
90mm
a6300
