The view from the cliffs across Weymouth Bay towards Portland Bill yesterday evening.Not sure if you can see them, but there are a bunch of cruise ships just bimbling around the bay with nothing better to do.For anyone interested in my astrophotography exploits, we had a stab at M13 - the great globular cluster in Hercules - on Sunday night with the 600mm lens. Could only get tracking for about 40s, but I'm amazed we found it at all. ;)