North America Nebula in H-Alpha

A couple of weeks ago, I tried to shoot this nebula with my astro-modded camera and the result nearly made me quit the hobby.
I realised the only time this camera hasn't given me problems was when I put an IR filter on it, i.e. when it only had to focus the red channel.
I decided to throw good money after bad and bought a hydrogen-alpha filter for it. Last night we had another stab at shooting NGC7000 and I'm much happier with this one. You're supposed to present H-a images in b&w, but I kinda like the red. :)
Side note: It is practically impossible to focus with the Ha filter in. Literally can't see any stars through it.
Notes to self:
L: 55 x 120s (1hr 50ms total integration time)
D: 20 x 120s
F: 27
B: 49
Stacked in DSS & processed in Photoshop.
Moon: 85% - 14° Alt
Conditions: Some high cloud, Bortle 6-7
Filter: Svbony H-Alpha 7nm
Camera: Canon 1200Da
Lens: Sigma 50-150mm @ 150mm - f/2.8
Mount: iOptron StarTracker v1