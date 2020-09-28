Previous
Next
North America Nebula in H-Alpha by humphreyhippo
272 / 365

North America Nebula in H-Alpha

Annotated version on Astrometry.net.

A couple of weeks ago, I tried to shoot this nebula with my astro-modded camera and the result nearly made me quit the hobby.

I realised the only time this camera hasn't given me problems was when I put an IR filter on it, i.e. when it only had to focus the red channel.
I decided to throw good money after bad and bought a hydrogen-alpha filter for it. Last night we had another stab at shooting NGC7000 and I'm much happier with this one. You're supposed to present H-a images in b&w, but I kinda like the red. :)

Side note: It is practically impossible to focus with the Ha filter in. Literally can't see any stars through it.

Notes to self:
L: 55 x 120s (1hr 50ms total integration time)
D: 20 x 120s
F: 27
B: 49
Stacked in DSS & processed in Photoshop.

Moon: 85% - 14° Alt
Conditions: Some high cloud, Bortle 6-7
Filter: Svbony H-Alpha 7nm
Camera: Canon 1200Da
Lens: Sigma 50-150mm @ 150mm - f/2.8
Mount: iOptron StarTracker v1
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise