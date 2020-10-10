Previous
Two-Tree Sunset by humphreyhippo
284 / 365

Two-Tree Sunset

Went out for a bimble around the forest hoping for a sunset but it sank into a big bank of cloud as usual. The sky lit up for a little while, but quickly faded.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
