287 / 365

Caps

A little grouping of mushrooms at the bottom of the garden, lit with a mirror bouncing a bit of sunshine onto them. :)

I think they might be grisette but not really sure.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
78% complete

