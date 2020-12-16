Hippo Skull Bourbon

Right - first proper attempt at rendering with LuxCoreRender and an attempt at designing a bourbon brand as well.
The skull is from Scan the World.
I had lots of problems getting the volume shader to work properly in LuxCore - still not sure that it looks right - but I do agree that the glass looks more realistic than Cycles.
I'm not happy with the bump embossing on the bottle. Not sure if that's LuxCore, rubbish design or both. The typeface is Crafter.
I'd like to try evolve this design into something I like, but for now it's not a bad start.