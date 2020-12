Another attempt at glass & volume shading in LuxCoreRender This feels a bit 'one step forward, two steps back'. I quite like the ice cubes, but lost sooooo much time trying to get engraving to work on the glass and never really did - and you can barely read it anyway...Flourishes on the label are by Raftel Design on Vectezzy.The barrel is "Old Barrel Cycles" by hotzst on BlendSwap.Typefaces on the label are Regina Black and Beau