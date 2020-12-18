Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
353 / 365
H&B
Another attempt at glass & volume shading in
LuxCoreRender
.
This feels a bit 'one step forward, two steps back'. I quite like the ice cubes, but lost sooooo much time trying to get engraving to work on the glass and never really did - and you can barely read it anyway...
Flourishes on the label are by
Raftel Design
on Vectezzy.
The barrel is
"Old Barrel Cycles" by hotzst
on BlendSwap.
Typefaces on the label are
Regina Black
and
Beau
.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3275
photos
127
followers
36
following
96% complete
View this month »
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2020
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blender
,
3d render
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
,
luxcorerender
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close