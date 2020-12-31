Previous
Another New Year's Eve Splash by humphreyhippo
Photo 366

Had to work NYE this year and it was a bit of a rubbish day at work. No Spengler Cup Final to watch this year either. :(

Keeping with tradition, the OH & I spent the evening playing with the drip rig. First year trying the Sony 90mm lens for this and it performed well - when I finally remembered how you put it into manual focus...

Had the usual nightmare picking a shot to edit and then them all looking out of focus when you've stared at them too long.

Anyway - as always - here's a big thank you to everyone who has viewed, commented or otherwise endured my pictures this year. It's very much appreciated.

Hope everyone has a less shit 2021.
Happy New Year!


For anyone interested, here's our previous New Year's Eve attempts:
https://365project.org/humphreyhippo/365/2012-12-31
https://365project.org/humphreyhippo/2013/2013-12-31
https://365project.org/humphreyhippo/2014/2014-12-31
https://365project.org/humphreyhippo/2015/2015-12-31
https://365project.org/humphreyhippo/2016/2016-12-31
https://365project.org/humphreyhippo/2017/2017-12-31
https://365project.org/humphreyhippo/2018/2018-12-31
https://365project.org/humphreyhippo/2019/2019-12-31
31st December 2020

Humphrey Hippo

