Another New Year's Eve Splash

Had to work NYE this year and it was a bit of a rubbish day at work. No Spengler Cup Final to watch this year either. :(Keeping with tradition, the OH & I spent the evening playing with the drip rig. First year trying the Sony 90mm lens for this and it performed well - when I finally remembered how you put it into manual focus...Had the usual nightmare picking a shot to edit and then them all looking out of focus when you've stared at them too long.Anyway - as always - here's a big thank you to everyone who has viewed, commented or otherwise endured my pictures this year. It's very much appreciated.Hope everyone has a less shit 2021.Happy New Year!For anyone interested, here's our previous New Year's Eve attempts: