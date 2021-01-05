Previous
Magic Gate by humphreyhippo
5 / 365

Magic Gate

Day Five of Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is Magic Gate.

Rendered in Eevee because I wanted some bloom. :)
As you can see, my plan to save time/sanity this year by not doing too much texturing didn't last very long...
bkb in the city
Very cool
