Pillow Fort (Deconstructed) by humphreyhippo
13 / 365

Pillow Fort (Deconstructed)

Day 13 of Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is Pillow Fort.
Low on time & enthusiasm to day so have blatantly cheated. ;)

It's odd - the more low-effort I go, the more I can imagine seeing them in Tate Modern...
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Humphrey Hippo

Humphrey Hippo
