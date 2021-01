Day 16 of Sculpt January 2021. Today's prompt isCouldn't decide between a wax melting shield or something silly for this one. Went with the something silly one. :)Much pre-modelling of a base mesh in Blender for this one - which seems fine normally, but for Sculpt January always feels a bit like cheating.Getting some weird lines in the steam, but it's late so it's going to have to do!