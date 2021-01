Day 20 of Sculpt January 2021. Today's prompt isThey don't come much larger-than-life than Toad of Toad Hall. :)Quite pleased with this one. First time really trying to add a more complex paint job inside Nomad.Other than the texture on his hat, goggles strap and the bump on his tie, all the texturing is from the Nomad vertex painting.The original Nomad test render is on Twitter for anyone curious.