Previous
Next
Morning Face by humphreyhippo
22 / 365

Morning Face

Day 22 of Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is Morning Face.

Loosely based on the vampire from 'Hotel Transylvania' - a film I'd never heard of until I started googling for reference.

In other news, actually had a bit of clear sky last night. Not enough for any astrophotography, but did get the binos out had a good look at the Orion nebula, the Beehive cluster and possibly Bode's Galaxy. The sky has moved so much since I last saw it - it was rather disorientating tbh.
I also went for a lunchtime walk in the sunshine today - sadly, this is the first time I've left the house this year (unless you count the garden).
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise