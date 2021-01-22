Morning Face

Loosely based on the vampire from 'Hotel Transylvania' - a film I'd never heard of until I started googling for reference.
In other news, actually had a bit of clear sky last night. Not enough for any astrophotography, but did get the binos out had a good look at the Orion nebula, the Beehive cluster and possibly Bode's Galaxy. The sky has moved so much since I last saw it - it was rather disorientating tbh.
I also went for a lunchtime walk in the sunshine today - sadly, this is the first time I've left the house this year (unless you count the garden).