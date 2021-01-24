Previous
Decorative Bones by humphreyhippo
24 / 365

Decorative Bones

Day 24 of Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is Decorative Bones.

Probably not the intended interpretation, but they are prompts and not prescriptions. ;)
Humphrey Hippo

