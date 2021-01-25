Previous
'King of Cuteness' by humphreyhippo
25 / 365

Day 25 of Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is King of Cuteness.

I guess this was inevitable...

The chair is an old asset from the Architecture Academy course I did years ago.
The fur texture is from MyFreeTextures.com.
And yes, I did spend most of my Sunday modelling a set of crown jewels for a hippo...

I guess I have yet another Humphrey model now. :)
Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
☠northy ace
Adorable 🙂
January 25th, 2021  
