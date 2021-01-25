Sign up
25 / 365
'King of Cuteness'
Day 25 of
Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is
King of Cuteness
.
I guess this was inevitable...
The chair is an old asset from the Architecture Academy course I did years ago.
The fur texture is from
MyFreeTextures.com
.
And yes, I did spend most of my Sunday modelling a set of crown jewels for a hippo...
I guess I have yet another Humphrey model now. :)
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
Tags
blender
,
humphrey
,
humphrey hippo
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
,
digital sculpting
,
sculpt january 2021
,
nomad sculpt
,
he's calling us all peasants now
☠northy
ace
Adorable 🙂
January 25th, 2021
