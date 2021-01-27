Previous
Next
Dead Eyes by humphreyhippo
27 / 365

Dead Eyes

Day 27 of Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is Dead Eyes.

Relatively quick one today. Didn't have many ideas for this prompt. Not entirely happy with it, but they can't all be winners. ;)
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise