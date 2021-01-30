Sign up
30 / 365
Animal Businessman
Day 30 of
Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is
Animal Businessman
.
I intended to paint him, but ran out of time. Fur takes ages!
Quite pleased with his head. The rest of him... not so much. ;)
Off to watch the Rolex Daytona 24 hours now. :)
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Tags
blender
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
,
digital sculpting
,
sculpt january 2021
,
nomad sculpt
