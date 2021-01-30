Previous
Animal Businessman by humphreyhippo
30 / 365

Animal Businessman

Day 30 of Sculpt January 2021.
Today's prompt is Animal Businessman.

I intended to paint him, but ran out of time. Fur takes ages!
Quite pleased with his head. The rest of him... not so much. ;)


Off to watch the Rolex Daytona 24 hours now. :)
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

