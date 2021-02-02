Sign up
33 / 365
White Knight
Another quick nomad sculpt because conference calls are boring.
I find horse heads a particularly difficult shape to dial in.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
3321
photos
132
followers
37
following
9% complete
View this month »
Tags
blender
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
,
digital sculpting
,
nomad sculpt
