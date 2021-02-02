Previous
White Knight by humphreyhippo
33 / 365

White Knight

Another quick nomad sculpt because conference calls are boring.
I find horse heads a particularly difficult shape to dial in.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
