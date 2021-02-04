Previous
Experimental Ogre by humphreyhippo
35 / 365

Experimental Ogre

In the absence of anywhere to go and anything new to shoot, I'm just going to keep posting my practice sculpts if they're even vaguely passable - apologies. ;)

This is - I guess - a 'speed sculpt' - essentially just seeing how far I get in a couple of hours of watching a hockey game. He was sculpted and painted in Nomad sculpt, with the hair added via particle systems in Blender during "why is Outlook broken again???" downtime at work... ;)

I don't know why I try do hair. It always goes wrong in a buggy, unpredictable way (cf. eyebrows).
Humphrey Hippo

