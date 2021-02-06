Previous
The No-Smooth Bird by humphreyhippo
The No-Smooth Bird

Another sculpting experiment. Well, two actually.
The first one is trying the Flipped Normals (flippednormals.com) technique of sculpting without using the smooth brush. Instead you use a low intensity form of 'cross-hatching' with the clay brush - the idea being that you retain the volume/shape and only smooth the surface.

The second one is to set-up a more complex 'standard' material in Blender which I can just drop the Nomad painted colour into when I import a model for rendering. Here I've used Natalya Zelenova's polymer clay material, but use the Nomad vertex colours to override the colours and roughness.
6th February 2021

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
Photo Details

