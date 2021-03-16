Sign up
Dog
A shot from yesterday's walk along the seafront.
This chap was guarding his ball in front of the new beach huts. He'd been having lots of fun in the sea.
I think this is his, "oh no, we're going home now" face.
I knew how he felt ;)
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing...
3363
photos
133
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2021
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
15th March 2021 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
cheating
,
milford-on-sea
,
a6300
,
70-350mm
