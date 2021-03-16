Previous
Dog by humphreyhippo
75 / 365

Dog

A shot from yesterday's walk along the seafront.
This chap was guarding his ball in front of the new beach huts. He'd been having lots of fun in the sea.
I think this is his, "oh no, we're going home now" face.
I knew how he felt ;)
Humphrey Hippo

