77 / 365
The Heli at Hurst Point
Frustrating day at work, so here's another shot from our seafront walk on Monday.
This is the coastguard helicopter flying over the lighthouse at Hurst Point. Not as sharp as I'd like, but it was a bit windy.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing...
3365
photos
133
followers
37
following
21% complete
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Views
11
Album
2021
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
15th March 2021 4:56pm
Tags
cheating
,
lighthouse
,
helicopter
,
a6300
,
70-350mm
,
hurst point
