The Heli at Hurst Point by humphreyhippo
77 / 365

The Heli at Hurst Point

Frustrating day at work, so here's another shot from our seafront walk on Monday.

This is the coastguard helicopter flying over the lighthouse at Hurst Point. Not as sharp as I'd like, but it was a bit windy.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
Photo Details

