A couple of years ago, I read about 'encouraging' a yucca tree to grow new branches lower down the trunk. As ours is getting a bit out of hand, we gave it a go (cutting an inch into the trunk above where you want the branch)... and nothing happened so we sort of forgot about it.Today we noticed that it appears to have worked ( pic on Tumblr for anyone curious ), so out came the hacksaw on the other trunks. ;)This is as close to gardening as we get. :)