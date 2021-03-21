Previous
Charles's Lane Sunset by humphreyhippo
Charles's Lane Sunset

Went for a late afternoon bimble through the forest. We briefly parked in a field gate entry to catch the sun dipping into the clouds. The sky really lit up. The camera has focus issues again, but it actually worked in my favour this time. :)

I have fond memories of this location. Back when I first got back into photography, we found an abandoned row boat down here set up on a bonfire. I had a happy half-hour shooting it. I think I was just entering my prime lens/shallow DoF phase. ;)
The boat lasted for years without the bonfire ever being lit, but it's decayed away now.
Humphrey Hippo

