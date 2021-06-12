Previous
Next
Ice by humphreyhippo
163 / 365

Ice

Rather warm here today (by our standards anyway).
Noticed the ice in my water looked rather cool (pun intended), and tried getting a few macro shots as the flash was still out. A couple of them turned out OK.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise