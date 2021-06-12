Sign up
163 / 365
Ice
Rather warm here today (by our standards anyway).
Noticed the ice in my water looked rather cool (pun intended), and tried getting a few macro shots as the flash was still out. A couple of them turned out OK.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing...
3451
photos
139
followers
37
following
Views
2
Album
2021
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th June 2021 4:33pm
Tags
b&w
,
ice
,
90mm
,
a6300
