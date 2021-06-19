Sign up
OPI
Another attempt at a realistic cosmetics product render.
Had real problems getting the polish colours to come out as intended - they are all still much darker & more saturated than intended.
Probably over-edited in Photoshop afterwards. ;)
Quite pleased with the bottle model though.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
2021
9
9
2021
2021
Camera
3.0.0 Alpha
Taken
19th June 2021 8:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blender
,
3d render
,
not a photograph
,
b3d
