Previous
Next
OPI by humphreyhippo
170 / 365

OPI

Another attempt at a realistic cosmetics product render.
Had real problems getting the polish colours to come out as intended - they are all still much darker & more saturated than intended.
Probably over-edited in Photoshop afterwards. ;)

Quite pleased with the bottle model though.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise