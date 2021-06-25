Sign up
Fly
Lots of bees in the garden today, but they were too quick for me.
This guy on the other hand, just sat there and stared at me. ;)
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
Photo Details
9
9
2021
2021
ILCE-6300
ILCE-6300
Taken
25th June 2021 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fly
,
90mm
,
a6300
