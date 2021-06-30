Previous
Ivy by humphreyhippo
Ivy

I find myself lacking "umph" today so here's another silly snap from yesterday.
I take this shot pretty much every time we go to Picket Post.
Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing... [2019 Update - Most of my...
